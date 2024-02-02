All Assam Bengali Parishad organized a free eye-check up camp in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A one-day free eye-check up camp was organized by All Assam Bengali Parishad (AABP) at Mazdoor union office, Nalipool in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. Altogether, 196 beneficiaries were benefitted from the camp. The doctors have examined 196 people in the camp.

AABP, Dibrugarh district president Shymal Chakraborty said, “A total of 196 beneficiaries were examined in the camp. We have done 10 cataract operation free of cost and in coming days we will do more cataract operation.”

Also Read: Assam: Bhargab Krishna Hazarika felicitated for securing 24th rank in All India level in “Paragraph Writing” in Project Veer Gatha 3.0 contest

Also Watch: