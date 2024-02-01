Assam: Carcass of leopard recovered from Bokpara Tea Estate in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A carcass of leopard was recovered from Bokpara Tea Estate in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. The workers at the tea garden first spotted the carcass of the leopard and they informed the garden management about the incident. Meanwhile, a team from Dibrugarh forest department came and took away the carcass. “After conducting postmortem of the leopard, we burnt down the carcass as per the system. Right now we can’t ascertain how the leopard died. But, we suspect that the leopard died due to poisoning,” said a forest official.

Also Read: Assam: 67th foundation day of Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha held at Duliajan

Also Watch: