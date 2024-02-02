Assam: Bhargab Krishna Hazarika felicitated for securing 24th rank in All India level in “Paragraph Writing” in Project Veer Gatha 3.0 contest

DEMOW: Bhargab Krishna Hazarika, son of Pankaj Hazarika and Parishmita Hazarika and a Student of Class 5 in Santipur Kamal Borah LP School of Demow secured 24th rank in All India level in “Paragraph Writing” under category Class 3rd-5th in Project Veer Gatha 3.0 contest. The contest was organized last year. Regarding the achievement of Bhargab Krishna Hazarika a felicitation programme was organized in the Santipur Kamal Borah LP School on Monday.

Nirmal Dutta, Retired Chief Engineer NEEPCO presided in the felicitation meeting. Durga Madhab Dehingia, CRCC anchored in the felicitation meeting. Bhargab Krishna Hazarika was felicitated with a phulam gamosa and a certificate from Santipur Kamal Borah LP School. The peoples present in the felicitation programme provided cash, gamosa and certificate to Bhargab Krishna Hazarika. In the felicitation meeting Bokul Dutta, Headmaster of Demow Higher Secondary School, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Amrit Konwar, BEEO Demow along with other dignitaries were present.

