All Assam Bengali Youth Student Federation, Kalaigaon Regional Committee observed Rabindra Jayanti in Balipara Durga Mandir premises

KALAIGAON: Under the patronage of All Assam Bengali Youth Student Federation (AABYSF), Kalaigaon Regional Committee, in association with Balipara Mahila Unit, Rabindra Jayanti was organized in Balipara Durga Mandir premises with a day-night programme on Wednesday. As per schedule, a colourful procession was taken out early in the morning. After that the main programme started with flag hoisting by Bikash Devnath, president of Kalaigaon AABYSF. The swahid tarpan was offered by Debashish Mandal, secretary of Udalguri district AABYSF. The ceremonial lamp in front of Rabindra Nath Tagore was lit by Biplab Das, assistant secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Student Federation. Various competition like art, drawing, dance and quiz were organised among the children. An open meeting was also held to distribute the prizes for these children. Several noted person like Brindaban Das, veteran Bengali leader, Pradip Biswas, Narayan Das, Harakanta Das, Madhab Das, Arun Sarma and Sujit Sarkar took part in this meeting. Moreover, Brindaban Das and journalist Arun Sarma spoke about the ideologies of Rabindra Nath Tagore in mass gathering. On the occasion, several local artistes like Ritu Chakraborty, Rajesh Guru and other children sang Rabindra Sangeet on Wednesday.

