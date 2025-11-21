All Assam Bhaona Competition begins amid cultural fervour in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The second annual All Assam Bhaona Competition started at the Demow Public Playground from November 18. The programme started with Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary celebration and an earthen lamp was lit in front of his photo. The ‘Mayabini’ song was sung, followed by prayers for his eternal peace. After this, the flag of the event along with flags of Naam Ghars of Demow and its surrounding areas were hoisted. A Bhagawat procession was taken out and Naam Prasanga organized. On November 19, earthen lamps were lit in the evening after which the competition started. The second annual All Assam Bhaona Competition will conclude on November 22.

