Dispur College hosts two-day Bhaona Xabha ahead of Golden Jubilee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of its preparations for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations in 2028, Dispur College, in collaboration with the Greater Ganeshguri Citizen’s Forum, successfully organized a two-day Bhaona Xabha on November 14 and 15 at the Gopal Boro School Playground in Guwahati. The cultural event drew a large gathering and showcased an array of traditional Assamese performances central to the state’s rich Xatriya heritage.

The Xabha commenced with the ‘Guru Aasana Pratistha’ (installation of the mentor’s seat) conducted by the Srimanta Sankar Sangha, Kamrup (M) branch, following a cleanliness drive by college students, NSS volunteers and NCC cadets. The inaugural ceremony featured Bhagawat Path by Mukul Chandra Nath, Swapna Saikia and Deepali Pathak, followed by soulful Borgeet renditions from students, faculty members and alumni. Students also presented Dihanaam, Bhortal Nritya, Xatriya Nritya and Thiyo Naam, highlighting the vibrancy of Assamese traditional arts.

Eminent folk artistes Dhanada Pathak and her daughter Birina Pathak, along with ‘Diha Samrat’ Kamala Gogoi, were special invitees who captivated audiences with their performances. A key highlight of the inaugural day was the staging of the bhaona ‘Dakshya Jagya’, produced by Dispur College Principal, Dr. Navajyoti Borah, and performed by students.

During his address, Dr. Borah emphasized the role of such cultural platforms in advancing NEP 2020’s goals of experiential and holistic learning. He announced that the college would soon confer a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award on legendary Nagara artiste Ramcharan Bharali for his contributions to Assamese folk culture.

The bhaona was formally inaugurated by Bhaben Deka, Chief Executive of the Srimanta Sankar Sangha, who lauded Dispur College’s efforts in promoting ethical and spiritual values among youth. A souvenir titled Sutradhar, edited by Dr. Sanjib Sarma, was also released.

Bhagawat Path, Dihanaam and Nagara Naam were performed during the second day of the Xabha and Garuddhwaz Bhaona Dal from Jhanji, Sivasagar, performed the bhaona ‘Ram Parajay Sita Patal Gaman’. The presentation was inaugurated by Dr. Babul Chandra Das, ‘Burha Xatriya’ of Barpeta Xatra, who also unveiled the cover of the upcoming coffee table book Ankiya Bhaona: Performing the Essence of Bhakti.

