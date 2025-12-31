All Assam Bishnu Rabha Memorial One-Act Drama Competition held in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The All Assam Bishnu Rabha Memorial One-Act Drama Competition (Sadou Asom Bishnu Rabha Khuwornai Ekanka Nat Pratiyogita) was held with a two-day programme on December 27 and 28 at Natya Bhawan, Sootea. The state-level event was organized by Sootea Natya Samaj in association with the general public of the greater Sootea area.

A total of 19 drama teams from different parts of the state participated in the competition, with 11 teams performing on the first day and eight on the second day. The first day’s competition was inaugurated by eminent dramatist Aishwarya Kakaty, while the second day’s programme was inaugurated by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, who also serves as president of the organizing committee.

In the competition results, A Beautiful Melody by Natya Tirtha, Guwahati, won the Radha Kanata Hazarika Memorial Best Drama Team Trophy along with a cash award of Rs 40,000. The second-best Kamala Bhagawati Memorial Trophy, along with Rs 30,000, was awarded to Swatir Mak Aaru Hawai Sandelor Fita by Jyoti Shilpa, Nagaon. Bidal Tapashi by Sarathi Natya Gosthi, Bokakhat, secured the third-best Nishi Bordoloi Memorial Trophy with a cash award of Rs 20,000.

The Chandra Hazarika Memorial Most Disciplined Team Trophy, along with Rs 10,000, was won by Poharor Chha of Abala Theatre. Bhargav Jyoti Kalia of Sarathi Natya Gosthi, for his role as ‘Mekuri’ (cat), won the Rabin Saikia Memorial Best Actor Award with Rs 5,000. The Ram Prasad Bhuyan Memorial Best Actress Award, also carrying Rs 5,000, was conferred on Adhrisha Rajbangshi of Moroha Golapor Kali, Guwahati.

The Mahendra Goswami Memorial Best Dramatist Award went to Pranjal Saikia of Poharor Chha, Abala Theatre, Sootea, with a cash prize of Rs 5,000. The Dipak Kumar Gogoi Memorial Best Director Award, along with Rs 5,000, was won by Nabajyoti Bora of Swatir Mak Aaru Hawai Sandelor Fita, Jyoti Shilpa, Nagaon. Dhriti Kakaty of the drama Saku by Sristi Kala Kristi, Nagaon, received the Girish Sarikia Memorial Trophy with a cash prize of Rs 2,000.

Nishabda Kolahal by the Narayanpur team won the Mahendra Saikia Memorial Best Stage Decoration Award with Rs 3,000. Arun Ray Choudhury of Pratimurti, Biswanath Chariali, received the Nandaram Baruah Memorial Best Comedian Award with Rs 3,000. Hridaydeep Gogoi of the Gondh drama team won the Golap Saikia Memorial Best Co-Actor Award, while Jyotshna Sebapati of the same team received the Kuladhar Hazarika Memorial Best Co-Actress Award, each carrying Rs 3,000.

