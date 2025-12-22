MLA Padma Hazarika attends 91st annual prize distribution of Jamuguri HSS

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 91st annual prize distribution ceremony of Jamuguri HSS was held on Saturday with a day-long programme with pomp and grandeur. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika graced the event as a chief guest. Attending the event MLA Hazarika inaugurated a newly constructed additional classroom. Addressing the open session, Naduar MLA traced the glorious academic history of the ancient school. Notably, the centenary celebration of one of the oldest schools of the greater Jamugurihat area concluded last year. The programme was attended by dignitaries, retired principals and teachers among others.

Also Read: Prize distribution ceremony held by Anti-Ragging Cell of Kanoi College