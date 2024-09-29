Assam: Capital punishment for rapist of minor girl demanded in Lakhimpur district

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district on Saturday was shaken with extensive protest programmes initiated to demand for a sexagenerian rapist of a minor girl. The rapist has been identified as Mohammad Dulal Borbhuyan (60) resident of Bogoli under Laluk Police Station (Harmoti Police Outpost). He was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl. The accused was arrested by the police with the help of the people. The culprit has currently been questioned at the Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station.

On Saturday, various organizations like Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), TMPK, TMMK, MMK staged protest programmes at North Lakhimpur town, Laluk, Harmoti and Bihpuria demanding the trial of the rapist in fast track court and capital punishment for him for the heinous crime. In this connection, Lakhimpur AASU members gheraoed the Harmoti Police Outpost, while AYM, TMPK, TMMK, MMK members and local residents blocked the NH-15 at Laluk for a long time. AYM central committee secretary Anupam Saikia and Lakhimpur district committee cultural secretary Parag Saikia initiated tonsure to protest the crime and capital punishment for the culprit.

