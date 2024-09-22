All Assam Chutia Students’ Union stages protest in Lakhimpur; Demands Tribal Status for Chutia Community

LAKHIMPUR: Regarding the grant of tribal status, the six ethnic communities of Assam have currently become vocal against the BJP-led governments in the Centre and in the State. They have threatened to initiate intensified agitation if the six ethnic communities are not granted tribal status before the upcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Chutia Students’ Union (AACSU) on Friday staged a sit-in in front of the Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner’s Office to issue a final warning to the government on the issue of the demand for the grant of tribal status to the Chutia community. While taking part in the demonstration, the dignitaries of the organization said that the BJP governments would suffer the consequences if it does not recognize the Chutia community as tribal before the upcoming assembly elections.

“It is unfortunate that the Chutia people who made the highest sacrifice in the process of building the larger Assamese nationality, have been neglected despite seven decades of independence. To ensure the comprehensive development of the people of the community, the government has not paid any attention to their long pending issues. The Central and State governments have betrayed the community. Before the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that tribal status would be granted to the six communities including the Chutia if the BJP came to power at the Centre and in the state. The BJP came to power thrice in the Centre and twice in the State, but forgot that promise,” stated the leaders of the organization while interacting with media persons. They further demanded autonomy to the Chutia community, preservation and beautification of historical monuments during the reign of the Chutia kings. During the course of the demonstration, they shouted multiple slogans in support of the demands and to flay the governments at the Centre and in the state. The organization submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur in support of the demands.

