Wilson Hasda Inaugurates 10 KLD Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant in Kokrajhar Using MBBR Technology

KOKRAJHAR: Wilson Hasda, BTC Executive Member for Urban Development, inaugurated the 10 KLD Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) utilizing MBBR technology in Kokrajhar on Friday. This is the first project of its kind in the BTR. The project is technically supported by the WASH section of UNICEF, with construction assistance provided by the Green Tech.

Speaking on the occasion, EM Hasda said, “In this modern world, along with the ever-growing population, a good and congenial environment is a prerequisite. The BTC under the visionary leadership of Pramod Boro is committed to fostering a human-friendly environment by utilizing all available technology.”

The project is technically supported by UNICEF and construction support was given by renowned Green Tech. The total project cost of FSTP is Rs. 61 lakhs.

