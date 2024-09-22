Assam: Model Anganwadi Centre inaugurated Lilabari Balijan by 76 Lakhimpur LAC MLA Manab Deka

LAKHIMPUR: “Anganwadi centres are the first level of education for the mental development of children. Formal education has been designed in playful manner thorough these centre so that children can achieve mental development.” This statement was made by 76 Lakhimpur LAC MLA Manab Deka while inaugurating the Model Anganwadi Centre at Lilabari Balijan on Friday.

“The BJP-led government is trying to provide better education in rural areas than private schools in the cities. Fifty-six model anganwadi centres have already been established in rural areas and work on 42 anganwadi centres has started,” the MLA further said.

The MLA also inaugurated a newly constructed room at Madhya Balijan Primary School, constructed with a fund granted under the 15th Finance Commission.

Notably, in the same event, the local public held discussion over the non-construction over a bridge of the area about which PWRD served notice in November 30, 2023 vide No. CE/EAP/ARRBP/OBC/Bridges-3/Lakhimpur/11 Bridge No. 1/1 on Kharkra Nadi, near Junubasti Health Sub-Centre. The public submitted a memorandum to the MLA regarding the issue and demanded him to initiate steps to start the construction work of the same soon.

