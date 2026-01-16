All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) expresses condolences on noted journalist Pradip Baruah’s demise

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Pradip Baruah, the editor of the esteemed literary magazine ‘Prantik’ and a veteran journalist. In a statement, AAJU President Pankaj Kumar Nath and General Secretary Nakul Talukdar remembered Baruah’s invaluable contributions to Assam’s literary and journalistic landscape.

Baruah, who was also a director of The Assam Tribune, played a pivotal role in shaping the state’s intellectual and cultural discourse through his works. His efforts in nurturing young writers and creating a platform for them to express themselves through ‘Prantik’ have been lauded. The AAJU conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family and fans of the Late journalist, paying tribute to his dedication to national service and his unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Also Read: All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) mourns demise of veteran journalist PG Baruah