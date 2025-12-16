All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) mourns demise of veteran journalist PG Baruah

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Prafulla Govinda Baruah, a veteran journalist, and the Chairman Emeritus of the Assam Tribune group of publications. Baruah, who was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his outstanding contribution to the field of journalism in Assam, passed away, leaving behind a void in the journalism fraternity.

In a condolence message, Pankaj Kumar Nath, President of AAJU, and Nakul Talukdar, General Secretary of AAJU, described Baruah as a dedicated and socially responsible writer and editor who made significant contributions not only to the field of journalism but also to the national life of Assam. They said that his dedication to the cause of promoting Assamese language and literature would be remembered for generations to come.

The AAJU officials praised Baruah’s remarkable achievements and recalled his invaluable contributions to the development of journalism in Assam. They expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace for the departed soul. The AAJU statement highlighted Baruah’s commitment to the nation and his role in shaping the cultural and literary landscape of Assam. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of journalists and writers.

