All Assam Journalists' Union announces annual journalism awards for 2024

NAGAON: The All Assam Journalists' Union (AJU) has officially announced the recipients of its annual journalism awards for the current year.

The awards include the Prafulla Chandra Barua Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award, which goes to Prantik's editor, Pradip Barua; the Radhika Mohan Bhagawati Memorial Journalism Award to Sanjib Phukan, executive editor of Dainik Janambhumi; the Martyr Manik Deuri Memorial Journalism Award to Lalit Chandra Gogoi, senior journalist of Asomiya Pratidin; the Hari Barman Memorial Journalism Award to Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, deputy editor of The Assam Tribune; and the Rajat Chandra Baishya Memorial Journalism Award to Jitumoni Bora, editor of Prag Digital.

The awards will be presented on December 25, 2024, at a public meeting organized by the Kamrup district unit of AJJU in Guwahati. The chief guest will be Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court of India.

AJJU state leadership appealed to all sections of people for their cooperation in making the award ceremony a success.

