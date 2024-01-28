Assam: Dibrugarh Radio Station popular artiste Sangeet Ratna Rajen Gohain felicitated

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Radio Station popular artiste, alumnus of DHS Kanoi College, Sangeet Ratna Rajen Gohain and journalist and writer Suman Dutta were felicitated at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the historic DHS Kanoi College. Receiving the award, Gohin was emotional to receive such an honour from the college where he studied and performed a popular song. The event was moderated by Professor Dr. Biraj Dutta. The Principal of the college Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia expressed his gratitude to the members of the Green Club of the college Chandreswar Dutta, Purneswar Das, Khagen Phukan, Dipjyoti Phukan, Lakhi Das and Milinda Mann.

The principal also rewarded Sewali Phukan with Rs. 5,000 in cash for her dedication and commitment to clean the college premises despite not being an employee of the college. The 75th Republic Day Flag was hoisted by the Principal Dr. Saikia in the presence of the faculty, students and staff of the college.

