All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) submits memorandum over stalled JNV Project in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU), Hojai District Committee, has submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Hojai, urging immediate action to prevent delays in the upcoming Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) project at No. 2 Kaki in Hojai district.

Although Hojai already has one JNV at Lumding, the demand for another central residential school in the district had long been raised by AAMSU. The government later approved the JNV at No. 2 Kaki, and construction work has already begun. Until the permanent campus is completed, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti requested the Assam Government to provide an alternative school building. In response, the newly constructed building of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya College was handed over for temporary use.

However, after an inspection, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti reportedly submitted a renovation estimate of Rs 15 lakh to the Hojai district administration for necessary repairs and modifications. The process has now stalled, as the district administration has expressed its inability to arrange the required funds.

Following this development, AAMSU urged the District Commissioner to take up the matter with the district's three MLAs and the local Member of Parliament to ensure that the amount is arranged at the earliest. The organization further stated that if government support is not possible, the district administration should appeal to the people of Hojai for public donations, expressing confidence that residents would come forward for the benefit of the district's future generations.

AAMSU Chief Advisor Monwar Hussain said it is unfortunate that such an important educational project is being delayed simply due to a shortage of Rs 15 lakh and called it a matter of concern for the government, district administration, local MPs, MLAs, and the people of Hojai.

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