All Assam Poets’ Association Regional Meet Concludes with Literary and Cultural Celebrations

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: The mid-term session of the second executive term of the Badulipar Regional Committee of the All Assam Poets’ Association concluded successfully today with a day-long programme at the Captain Jintu Gogoi Memorial Hall in the Khumtai region.

The meeting Mandira Tamuli, president of the Badulipar Regional Poets’ Association, presided over the meeting. by Mandira Tamuli, president of the Badulipar Regional Poets’ Association. Delivering the inaugural address, Rajumoni Bezbaruah, President of the All Assam Poets’ Association, recited his poem ‘Pathar’ (The Field) and captivated the audience with his poetic brilliance and insightful speech.

The programme began with an introductory address by Purabi Senapati, Secretary of the Badulipar Regional Poets’ Association. Floral tributes were paid before the portraits of Kargil martyr Captain Jintu Gogoi and renowned poet Ram Gogoi by writer Amiya Phukan, teacher Anjana Gogoi, Jinu Gogoi, and several other distinguished guests, who also lit ceremonial lamps.

During the session, the association’s magazine Shrutidhara, Purabi Senapati’s poetry collection Sorapatot Bosontor Thikana (“The Address of Spring on the Dry Leaves”), and Maa Kamakhya, edited by Pinku Pujari, were formally released.

On the occasion, artists Mamoni Gogoi and Deepa Gogoi were honoured with the Cultural Excellence Award–2026 for their contributions to the arts. The programme commenced with a Krishna dance performance by Anchalita Gogoi, followed by dance presentations from several young performers.

A number of distinguished personalities, including Jinu Gogoi, Labanya Gogoi, Prarthana Gogoi, Mandira Tamuli, Chidananda Gogoi, Runjun Bezbaruah, Binoy Rajkhowa, Chandan Gogoi, Babul Gogoi, Nabin Gohain, Diganta Bailung, Gunaprabha Bora, Rupeswar Dutta, Jyotiprakash Gogoi, Sanjib Buragohain, Bijaya Devi, and Dip Hestings Boro, were felicitated during the event.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dip Hestings Boro, one of the secretaries of the All Assam Poets’ Association, urged everyone to work towards preserving and enriching the Assamese language.

The literary session also featured poetry recitations by Ratneswar Pathori, Tongkeswar Pathori, and several other poets.

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