All Assam State Level Bhaona Competition organized in Sankar Ajan Samannay Kshetra, Nitaipukhuri Bokpora

DEMOW: The fifth annual All Assam State Level Bhaona Competition was organized in Sankar Ajan Samannay Kshetra, Nitaipukhuri Bokpora near Demow from January 25. Different programmes were organized. There was a huge gathering of the people to witness different programmes, different competitions. The Bhaona teams came from various places and performed their drama. On January 31, which was the last day of the All Assam State level Bhaona Competition, prizes of the different competitions were distributed among the winning candidates on Wednesday night.

