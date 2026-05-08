All Assam Students' Union (AASU) expels Bhaskar Jyoti Barua for unethical activity

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Bhaskar Jyoti Barua, executive member of the Demow Regional Students Union, has been expelled from the primary membership of the students' body. A press release signed by President Antony Lahon and Rantu Chetia, In-charge General Secretary of the Demow Regional Students Union, on May 7, stated that Barua, who is also the Adviser of Raichai Branch Students' Union, has been served with a compulsory release from the union, with effect from Thursday. It said that the step was taken based on the evidence of his violation of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Constitutional rule and involvement in unethical activities.

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