All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leaders removed from college students’ union

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A controversy has erupted at Chaygaon College Students' Union over alleged monetary dealings related to new admissions at Chaygaon College, following the circulation of an audio clip on social media on Thursday.

According to reports, the controversy surfaced after an audio conversation allegedly involving two students went viral, in which discussions related to securing admission in exchange for money were reportedly heard. Following the allegations, the Principal of the college, Naba Kalita, removed the Students' Union President, Hriday Majumdar, and Assistant General Secretary Parashmani Kalita from the union.

In an official notice, the principal stated that disciplinary action had been taken against the two office-bearers in connection with the incident.

As per the sequence of events, a student who allegedly failed to secure the required marks for admission had reportedly contacted the assistant general secretary of the students' union. It is alleged that later, the union president and the assistant general secretary hatched a plan in which the president allegedly impersonated a college teacher over phone calls and demanded money from the student on the pretext of arranging admission.

The matter soon became public through social and news media platforms, triggering widespread reactions across the region. The incident has sparked strong criticism and concern among students, guardians, and local residents regarding transparency in the admission process.

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