Sivasagar: All Assam Students' Union (AASU) demands repair of Assam Trunk Road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar Regional Students' Union has strongly protested against the alleged negligence of the Public Works Department (PWD) over the deteriorating condition of the historic Assam Trunk Road connecting Sivasagar and Jorhat.

Raising concern over the prolonged inconvenience faced by commuters due to the deplorable state of the road, the students' body demanded immediate intervention from the department. On Wednesday, a delegation of the union led by President Manash Pratim Baruah, General Secretary Monjit Hazarika and AASU leaders Partha Pratim Baruah, Jeepam Bora, and Manash Pratim Dutta met the Executive Engineer of the PWD and submitted a memorandum.

In the memorandum, the union expressed serious dissatisfaction over the failure of the department to take effective and practical measures for repairing the crucial road, which serves as a major link to Sivasagar town, Sivasagar Civil Hospital, district headquarters offices, several educational institutions, government and private establishments and various historical monuments.

AASU warned that if immediate and practical repair measures were not initiated within the next seven days, the organization would be compelled to launch intensified agitation programmes, including road blockades.

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