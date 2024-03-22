All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) suspends agitational programme against Oil India Ltd

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district units of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have temporarily suspended their agitational programme which started on Wednesday morning against Oil India Ltd (OIL) at Duliajan. Earlier on Wednesday, Oil India Limited, Duliajan has requested the organisations to withdraw the blockade /obstruction and to attend a meeting with OIL to discuss the issues.

The student body alleged that OIL has failed to perform their social responsibilities for the development as a national and state asset. The production, mining and transportation of oil has been affected owing to the protest. The Industrial gate, new Industrial area, and the general area of OIL were blocked. The transport department of OIL has been locked preventing the OIL vehicles from moving out for operation and employees from entering for operation.

