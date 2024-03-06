Assam: MoU signed between Tinsukia Municipal Board and Oil India Limited (OIL) Duliajan

TINSUKIA : An MoU between Tinsukia Municipal Board (TMB) and Oil India Limited (OIL) Duliajan was signed at DC’s office on Tuesday agreeing to set up an organic municipal solid waste (MSW) based compressed biogas (CBG) plant at the location within the jurisdiction of TMB at Tinsukia utilizing segregated organic MSW to be supplied by TMB. The MoU was signed in presence of senior officials of Tinsukia district administration and OIL.

With a target production capacity of 2 tons per day of biogas, OIL will provide technical and administrative support with the realm of biogas and its derivatives. The MoU stated that OIL may engage a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and will be responsible for the off-take of the biogas produced by the CBG plant while the TMB shall arrange to supply 40-50 tons per day (TPD) of segregated organic MSW for the CBG plant ensuring a continuous and uninterrupted provision of CBG production besides the TMB shall arrange 6 to 8 acres of land to OIL for the establishment of CBG plant throughout the project’s 25 years of lifespan.

The MoU was signed by Pabitra Gogoi, TMB Chairman and Madhurjya Chaliha, Manager (PR) OIL in presence of Swapneel Paul District Commissioner Tinsukia, Monjit Doley EO TMB, Bipasha Borah Chairman Makum MB, Rajeev Baruah ED (HR&AD) OIL, Abhijit Deori, Sr Manager OIL besides other officials.

