LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), as per initiative taken by its central committee along with 30 indigenous community organization, initiated bike rally on Thursday to oppose the proposed implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the State. Lakhimpur AASU has termed the contentious Act to be an “Assamese community destructive Act”.

