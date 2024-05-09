Assam: DPS Duliajan Emerges Victorious In Drill Competition And Other Events

DULIAJAN: In an immaculate display of exemplary discipline and talent, the cadets of Delhi Public School, Duliajan, have emerged victorious at the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) - 5, organised by the 10 Assam Bn NCC in Dibrugarh.
The event, which took place from May 1st to May 10th, 2024, witnessed the participation of over 320 cadets from 13 schools and colleges under 10 Assam Bn NCC Dibrugarh, along with over 170 cadets from across North East India.
The highlight of the event was the Drill competition, where DPS Duliajan's troops, under the command of Platoon Commander Cadet Ankuran Kataki, clinched the prestigious title of Best School in Drill.
The troop's impeccable synchronization and precision caught the attention of the judges, earning them individual gold medals, proficiency certificates, and the winner trophy.
A total of 31 cadets from DPS Duliajan, comprising 13 Junior Division (JD) and 18 Junior Wing (JW) members, showcased their skills and dedication at the camp. Apart from the Drill competition, DPS cadets emerged on top in various other categories, further adding to their accolades which are as follows:
- Cadet Parismita Basumatary secured the 2nd prize in the Solo Song competition.
- Cadet Ritkriti Raj's artistic prowess earned her the 1st prize in the Drawing and Painting competition.
- The Best Piloting award was bestowed upon Cadet Srestha Das and Cadet Rakjum Nilling for their outstanding performance.
- Cadet Ankuran Kataki and Cadet Aanvee Dutta were honored with the Best Anchoring award for their remarkable hosting skills.
Tonight, all the winners will be felicitated with proficiency certificates, marking their exceptional achievements and contributions to the success of CATC-5 2024.
The triumph of DPS Duliajan reflects not only their dedication to excellence but also their commitment to representing their institution with pride and distinction on a regional platform.
