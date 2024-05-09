Assam: DPS Duliajan Emerges Victorious In Drill Competition And Other Events

DULIAJAN: In an immaculate display of exemplary discipline and talent, the cadets of Delhi Public School, Duliajan, have emerged victorious at the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) - 5, organised by the 10 Assam Bn NCC in Dibrugarh.

The event, which took place from May 1st to May 10th, 2024, witnessed the participation of over 320 cadets from 13 schools and colleges under 10 Assam Bn NCC Dibrugarh, along with over 170 cadets from across North East India.

The highlight of the event was the Drill competition, where DPS Duliajan's troops, under the command of Platoon Commander Cadet Ankuran Kataki, clinched the prestigious title of Best School in Drill.