All Assam Students’ Union protests against failure of education department in providing textbooks to students

SIVASAGAR: The activists of All Assam Students’ Union staged a protest against the failure of the Education Department in providing textbooks to the students even after the completion of almost two months of the current academic year and demanding that textbooks be supplied to the students at the earliest on Tuesday. The protesters marched through the Sivasagar town and reached in front of the office of the Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar and raised slogans. The protesters led by AASU central executive Samiran Phukan, Sivasagar District Students’ Union president Manab Hazarika and general secretary Dipankar Saikia handed over the charter of demands which was addressed to the State Education Minister through the Sivasagar District Commissioner, to the executive magistrate of the district administration Chinmoy Smrita Chutia who reached the protest site and urged the inspector of schools of Sivasagar district Debajyoti Gogoi to contact the higher authorities in the interest of a safe future for the students of the district.

When the Inspector of Schools informed that steps have been taken to speed up the supply process of textbooks in the district, the protesters termed it unfortunate that two months have passed in this manner and made it clear that AASU will keep an eye on the aspect.

At the protest site AASU leader Samiran Phukan demanded effective action by the government and the education department on the issue at the earliest. He also threatened that the AASU would launch a strong democratic movement if action was not taken in this regard at the earliest.

