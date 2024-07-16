All Assam Students’ Union protests waterlogging on NH-37 in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday took to National Highway-37 in Banipur in Dibrugarh district on Monday in protest against waterlogging on the highway. The stretch of NH-37 passing through Banipur area has been submerged in water for over 25 days. People have been forced to wade through knee-deep waters to move around town. The AASU members raised slogan against the BJP government and the newly formed Dibrugarh Municipal Cooperation (DMC) for failing to solve the waterlogging problems of Dibrugarh.

“The NH-37 has been underwater for last 25 days. The people are suffering due to the waterlogged highway. This highway connects Tinsukia and Arunachal Pradesh. The district administration has failed miserably to flush-out the water from the NH-37. The people are having a tough time due to the waterlogged street,” said an AASU member.

He added, “Due to the hopelessness of the concerned department, the people of Dibrugarh are suffering. The departments have been blaming each other and due to that, the problem has not been solved. Earlier, we have witnessed waterlogging but this time it has created a record.”

“We warned the DMC and other concerned department to take immediate step to solve the waterlogging problem. If they failed to solve the issue within the stipulated time, we will intensify our movement,” the AASU member said.

Due to incessant rains for five hours, Dibrugarh streets were again waterlogged. Waterlogging has become a “curse” for the people of the city because the people have to suffer the most during the rainy season. Recently, the members of the Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS) took to NH-37 in Chabua town in Dibrugarh district with fishing nets in hands as a symbol of protest against waterlogging on the highway.

Also Read: Assam: B Borooah College in Guwahati Granted Autonomous Status by UGC

Also Watch: