All Assam Students’ Union stage a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Serial stir initiated by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with 30 indigenous community organization, continued in Lakhimpur district to oppose the proposed implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam.

The Lakhimpur district unit of the organization and 30 indigenous community organizations demonstrated twelve-hour long hunger strike in North Lakhimpur town in front of the District Commissioner’s office demanding the repeal of the contentious Act. Lakhimpur AASU has already termed the contentious Act to be an “Assamese community destructive Act”. While leading the demonstrations, Lakhimpur district AASU president-in-charge Khirod Duwarah and general secretary Swaraj Sankar Gogoi made it clear that the indigenous people of the State would never accept the alleged “black Act” and demanded the governments at the Centre and in the State to repeal the same. “Stir against CAA must be initiated if the governments, impose extra burden of foreigners in Assam by implementing the Act instead of securing the Jati-Mati-Bheti as both governments have promised. We will intensify stir until and unless CAA is scrapped,” the president in-charge and the general secretary of Lakhimpur district AASU said. Lakhimpur AASU reiterated that CAA is communal, anti-indigenous, anti-Assam Accord and anti-constitutional and the Act must be scrapped. “Our fight against the Act will be going on simultaneously at the court and on the streets,” the dignitaries of the organization said.

