Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad to initiate stir against Citizenship Amendment Act in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: An extended meeting of the executive body of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad (AJYP), Lakhimpur district unit, was held at Lakhi Bilash Baruah Bhawan, the office of the Lakhimpur Jila Xahitya Xabha on Friday. The meeting took resolution to celebrate the 8th ‘Uruka Utsav’ and ‘Bohag Bihu Adarani Utsav’ and to organize a Bihu workshop. It was informed by Lakhimpur district unit AJYP president Haren Baruah and general secretary Mobin Ahmed through a press release. The meeting also adopted resolution to strengthen the organizational foundation in regional (anchalik) level across the district in the upcoming days. To fill up the vacant posts of the district executive committee, the extended meeting nominated Mujibur Rahman as vice-president, Tultul Bhorali as joint secretary, Ratneswar Baruah as education secretary and Aravinda Goswami as cultural secretary. The press release further said that the Lakhimpur AJYP adopted resolution to initiate stir against the proposed implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to work to form united forum with other organizations to intensify the protest against the contentious Act. The meeting held detailed discussion over various burning issues of the State, like price hike, increased taxes, increasing educated unemployment problem, mega river dam project etc. Attending the meeting, the presidents and general secretaries of the regional units under the district committee of the organization took part in the discussion.

