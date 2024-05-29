All Assam Students’ Union stages protest in Dibrugarh against irregularities in supply of textbooks

DIBRUGARH: The activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday staged a protest at Inspector of Schools (IS) office in Dibrugarh against irregularities in the supply of text books to the students. The students’ body holding placards and banners raised slogan against the government for failing to provide text books to the students.

“The government has failed to provide free text books to the students. In most of the government schools the students have failed to receive the text books. In some schools, 200 text books are needed but the education department have only provided 80 books which is not sufficient,” said Rupjyoti Borthakur, organising secretary of AASU, Dibrugarh.

He said, “Every year the education department of Assam is failing to provide text books for the students. The government has been playing with students’ future. They are distributing numerous schemes for the people but for the students they have failed.”

“The Education Minister Ranoj Pegu should resign from his post as he failed to provide text books to the school students. The BJP government has failed to provide the basic needs of the students. The students are the future of a country, they should not struggle like this,” another AASU leader said. Later, the AASU members submitted a memorandum to the Inspector of Schools.

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar district committee of All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Tuesday expressed its concern over the failure of the Education department to distribute text books in time and said the state government must take urgent step to ensure timely distribution of textbooks across Assam. The district AASU also sent a memorandum to the Minister of Education Dr. Ranoj Pegu through the Director of Education, BTC demanding timely distribution of textbooks.

Talking to media persons after submission of memorandum, the president of Kokrajhar district committee, AASU Manoj Pratim Ray said the classes of new academic session started on April 1 but even after nearly two months after the commencement of new academic session, the students have not received all required textbooks which is a matter of concern. He said as per information of various schools across the state the students have not received all text books till today. He questioned how the students will finish their courses and lessons in the remaining 7-8 months when they have to pass two months without textbooks. He also said the students will definitely be deprived from their due quality education at the lackadaisical approach of the Education department. He urged the government of Assam to remove the confusion of the students and guardians over getting quality education by distributing all required textbooks in time.

