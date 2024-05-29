NEEPCO releases additional water from Ranganadi Project due to rising of water level in catchment area

LAKHIMPUR: Due to heavy downpour triggered by cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ in entire Assam including Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts and State of Arunachal Pradesh, NEEPCO authority has been compelled to open dam gate of Ranganadi (Panyor) Hydro Electric Plant (RHEP), located at Yazali of Arunachal Pradesh, to release the additional water from the catchment area of the project.

At the time of filing this report, NEEPCO has been releasing the additional water from the project by opening the dam Gate No. 1 by 1500 mm. Notably, PLHPS, NEEPCO, Yazali, AP issued alert in the morning that Ranganadi dam gate might be required to open due to the rising water level in the catchment area of the project. Following this, NEEPCO released the additional water from the dam by opening one gate by 200 mm from 12.05 pm and 800 mm from 12.35 pm to 3.02 pm. Then the dam gate was opened by 1500 mm.

On the other hand, water level at Pare HPS (River Dikrong) Dam, located at Doimukh of Arunachal Pradesh, operated by NEEPCO, is also rising due to heavy rainfall. In this connection too, Pare HPS, NEEPCO, Doimukh, AP has also issued alert that dam gate of the Pare Hydro Electric Project might also be required to open to release the additional water from the catchment area of the project. As a result of it, the possibility of rising water levels in the downstream of River Ranganadi and River Dikrong in Lakhimpur district has increased.

