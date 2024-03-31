All Assam Students’ Union suspends 100-hour OIL blockade programms in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts

DIBRUGARH: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) suspended the 100-hour OIL blockade programme in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts after getting proposal from Oil India Limited for a bipartite discussion with the representatives of AASU in presence of the RCE, OIL on April 5.

The Dibrugarh district unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Saturday launched a 100-hour blockade of OIL vehicles in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts demanding resolution of various public interest related issues but it was suspended after the students’ body got an invitation from OIL for an discussion.

The student body alleged that the students’ union has been making demands on various occasions but Oil India Limited (OIL) has completely failed to fulfil the expectations of the indigenous people.

The OIL authorities have not paid any heed to the demands raised at different occasions and have been turning their backs on the demands only for the sake of making a profit.

Earlier, the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district units of AASU launched a total shutdown agitational programme against Oil India Ltd (OIL) at Duliajan alleging that OIL has failed to perform their social responsibilities for the development as a national and state asset.

The production, mining and transportation of oil has been affected owing to the protest. The Industrial gate, new Industrial area, and the general area of OIL were blocked. But later they have suspended their agitational programme.

