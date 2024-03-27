Assam: Tinsukia district Congress president Pranab Baruah joins BJP

DIBRUGARH: Tinsukia district Congress president Pranab Baruah, former APCC general secretary Birinchi Neog, senior Congressmen Mahesh Moran and Thomas Baruah joined BJP on Tuesday in Dibrugarh.

The joining function was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister, BJP candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister Rameswar Teli and other party workers at the temporary District Election office of BJP at Kasaribari, Lakhinagar in Dibrugarh on Tuesday. As many 12 more leaders of various organisations have also joined BJP in the function.

Also Read: Assam: Training on in-silico drug designing held at Bodoland University

Also Watch: