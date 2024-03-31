Assam: Temporary office opened to celebrate Rongali Bihu in Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: With a view to celebrate the Rongali Bihu celebration in greater Mangaldai with the active involvement of all section of the society of greater Mangaldai area, culture loving people of the locality have geared up their preparations to celebrate Bihu for the first time under the banner ‘Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilanee, Mangaldai’. Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia on Friday ceremonially opened its temporary office at LNB road here in presence of Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das and others.

Earlier in a public meeting held at the Bhebarghat Durga Mandir premises decided to celebrate Bihu at the Bhebarghat public field from April 13 to April 19 with a variety of programmes. The meeting presided by senior lawyer Sailendra Sarma Baruah also unanimously formed an organizing committee with Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia as the president, legislator Basanta Das as the working president, former AASU activist Diganta Mani Bora alias Biman as the general secretary and Hiren Deka as the cultural secretary.

