Assam Rifles organizes field trip to Nameri National Park

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a field study trip to Nameri National Park located in Sonitpur district for children of Gyan Vikas Academy, Charduar recently. The students were exposed to an enriching experience of biodiversity and conservation. Assam Rifles, with their expertise facilitated insightful guided tours, shedding light on the park’s flora and fauna. The students witnessed the park’s rich wildlife, including diverse bird species and endangered animals which contributed to their ecological awareness.

This collaboration between Gyan Vikas Academy and Assam Rifles not only educated the students on environmental conservation but also fostered an appreciation for the region’s natural beauty and the efforts taken to preserve it. A total of 6 teachers, 39 students and 4 Assam Rifles Personnel participated in the trip.

