All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Flags Irregularities in NH-37 Repair Work, Submits Memorandum

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Makum unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has submitted a memorandum to the co-district commissioner highlighting widespread irregularities in the repair and maintenance work on sections of National Highway 37 near Makum.

In the memorandum, the student body pointed out that despite several earlier petitions, the road continues to remain in a deplorable condition, riddled with large potholes that pose serious hazards to commuters. The students have strongly criticised the Public Works Department (PWD) for its ‘half-hearted’ efforts, which they claim involved merely patching the damaged stretches with sand and gravel. The AASU unit has called upon the authorities to initiate immediate and proper repair and restoration of the highway to ensure the safety of road users

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