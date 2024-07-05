All Assam Unemployed Association blames the government and Water Resources Department for the ‘terrible flood situation’

LAKHIMPUR: The All Assam Unemployed Association (AAUA) has blamed the Government of Assam and the Water Resources Department for the current ‘terrible flood situation’ of the state.

In this connection, AAUA central committee president Dharmendra Deuri, general secretary Jiban Rajkhowa said in a press release, “The current floods have created a terrible situation in Assam. The floods have displaced lakhs of people across the state. More than 35 people have died due to the floods so far. Such a critical flood situation arose in the state only because of the mistake on the part of the government of Assam and the Water Resources Department”. The organisation has also expressed vehement resentment over the non-removal of the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department of the Majuli Division.

“It is unfortunate that no action has been taken against the Executive Engineer of the Majuli Division of the Water Resources Department despite public allegations that the embankment collapsed due to his mistakes,” the AAUA president and the general secretary said in the same press release. The organisation demanded the dismissal of the Executive Engineer of the Majuli Division of Water Resources Division, compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the flood victims who lost their lives due to the flood, compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the flood-affected families, supply of an adequate amount of food items to the flood-affected people, and fodder for the flood-affected animals.

It should be noted here that the current wave of floods has affected Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri districts. Lakhimpur is the worst hit, with over 1.66 lakh people suffering, followed by Darrang with more than 1.47 lakh people and Golaghat with almost 1.07 lakh people reeling under floodwaters, according to the reports.

