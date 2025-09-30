All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president congratulates Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: At a press conference held in Udalguri on Monday at 1:30 pm, All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro extended his congratulations to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), led by veteran leader Hagrama Mohilary, which is moving ahead to form the new government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Speaking to the media, the ABSU President noted that the organization, keeping in mind the interests of all communities and ethnic groups of the BTR, would extend cooperation to the new regionalist BPF government as and when required.

He further urged party workers and supporters not to create a chaotic environment in the name of ‘victory celebrations,’ but instead to maintain peace and unity across the region.

Boro also alleged that during the election campaign, certain political parties had misled voters by spreading false propaganda about impending evictions in the BTR. Clarifying the issue, he said, “There has been no eviction drive in the past five years, nor is there any provision for eviction in the BTR Accord. The Accord only mentions safeguarding land rights through protective measures.”

On the question of ABSU’s participation in the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of the new BPF government, Boro stated that if the organization receives an invitation, the matter would be discussed internally and an appropriate decision would be taken.

The press meet highlighted ABSU’s balanced stance, congratulating the BPF, signalling readiness for constructive cooperation, but also reminding all stakeholders of their responsibility to uphold peace, unity, and the spirit of the BTR Accord.

