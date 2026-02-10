All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) conveys best wishes to HSLC and HS exam candidates

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Monday conveyed its best wishes and moral support to all the students appearing in the HSLC examination commencing on February 10, 2026, and the HS Final examination beginning from February 11, conducted by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

In a statement, the President of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, and General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary said these examinations represented not merely an academic milestone, but a moment where patience, character, and self-belief were tested alongside knowledge. They said that at this solemn academic juncture, the ABSU earnestly appealed to the Assam State School Education Board to conduct the examinations in a free, fair, transparent, and error-free manner, so that the sanctity of the examination system was preserved and every student received justice purely on the basis of merit and effort.

The student union also called upon all examinees to appear in the examinations with honesty, confidence, and integrity, remembering that true achievement was rooted in sincerity and discipline. The student leaders said that the success attained through fairness built character and laid the foundation for a meaningful future. They also appealed to the teachers, guardians, and all concerned authorities to work in harmony to ensure a peaceful, disciplined, and congenial atmosphere at the examination centres.

They further said that a calm and supportive environment strengthened the minds of young learners and enabled them to perform with clarity and courage and therefore, the ABSU urged the civil administration and law-enforcement agencies to maintain order, discipline, and sensitivity around the examination centres, so that students may feel secure and mentally at ease while appearing for this important assessment.

Also Read: All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) Demands Justice for Victim of Mob Attack in Kokrajhar