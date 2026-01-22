All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) Demands Justice for Victim of Mob Attack in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Tuesday demanded justice for the victim of the mob attack at Karigaon in Kokrajhar district.

The President of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, accompanied by the leaders of the district committee, ABSU, on Wednesday visited the home of Sikhna Jwhwlao alias Raja Bismit Basumatary, the victim of the Karigaon mob attack. They also visited the Adivasi relief camp in Karigaon. Later, the ABSU delegation submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, through the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, demanding justice for Sikhna Jwhwlao, stringent punishment for the culprits involved, compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the victim’s family, and a government job for his wife. The memorandum also demanded compensation for Sunil Murmu and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured persons, Prabhat Brahma, Jagirash Brahma, and Mahesh Murmu.

The ABSU team met Sikhna Jwhwlao’s wife and father-in-law and discussed the incident. They also visited the San-thal relief camps at Karigaon High School and Bhaoraguri, Amritpur, and Aodang Bazar Bodo relief camps where around 1,260 people are taking shelter.

Boro demanded sufficient security deployment at bordering villages and isolated areas and appealed to all sections for maintaining peace.

