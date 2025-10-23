Assam: Tea tribes to hold massive march in Dhekiajuli demanding ST status

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: More than one lakh members of the tea-tribe and Adivasi communities are expected to take to the streets of Dhekiajuli on October 23, demanding recognition of the Tea Tribe communities under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The protest, jointly organized by the Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA), All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Tea Tribe Women’s Association, and Adivasi Women’s Association, aims to highlight three major issues: ST status for tea and Adivasi communities, allotment of land pattas to landless workers, and enhancement of daily wages for tea-garden labourers.

Leaders of the participating organizations have warned that continued government indifference to these long-pending demands would invite a strong political response in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The procession will start from Dhekiajuli town and culminate at the Dhekiajuli tea estate playground, where a mass meeting will be held.

Security arrangements have been tightened in and around Dhekiajuli as the town braces for one of the largest demonstrations in recent years.

Earlier in the day, Officer-in-Charge of Dhekiajuli police station Dipak Das, AASAA Sonitpur district President Ananda Tanti, Central Leader Mohan Tanti, and Dhekiajuli circle officer and District SP visited the Dhekiajuli tea estate playground and inspected the venue ahead of the rally.

