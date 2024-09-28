All-Bodo Students Union and Bodo Sahitya Sabha to host Bodoland Mahotsav in New Delhi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Synchronizing with the observation of foundation day of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and the BSS are preparing to host a grand Bodoland Mahotsav in the national capital in New Delhi on November 16 and November 17 showcasing of rich Bodo culture, tradition, ethnic food and indigenous sports along with seminar on education.

On Wednesday, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro, vice president Kwrwmdao Wary and BSS representatives called on Prof. Ramesh Bhardwaj, Vice Chancellor of Maharshi Valmiki Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya of Haryana at the Bodo Study Centre, Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha in New Delhi and discussed about the upcoming Bodoland Mahotsav to be held at SAI Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on November 16 and November 17. They also met Debaraj Upadhyay, former IPS officer and current member of the APSC in New Delhi and discussed their co-ordination during the conflict and violence in the time of his service as the Superintendent of Police in Chirang and DIG of Assam Police. Upadhyay praised the restoration of peace through the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord, 2020 and called upon the ABSU to work for the benefit of the youths and the students.

According to the sources from ABSU, the mega event in New Delhi will feature educational seminar, mega traditional and modern cultural showcase, cultural rally from Rajghat to Jantar Mantar, stalls showcasing the Bodo GI-recognized products, ethnic food items, traditional sports and will celebrate the foundation day of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha. Sources also said the Bodoland Mahotsav will highlight the rich culture and heritage of various communities of Bodoland, where they set a target of over 2500 participants from Bodoland region, Assam, Delhi NCR, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nepal, Bangladesh and many more.

