Kamrup District Development Committee meet held under chairmanship of DC Deba Kumar Mishra

A CORRESPONDENT

Rangia: The District Development Committee meeting for Kamrup District for September was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup at Amingaon. The meeting reviewed the progress of various schemes implemented in the district by departments such as Public Health Engineering, Panchayat and Rural Development, PWD, Agriculture, Irrigation and Health etc.

During the meeting, the inter-departmental issues faced during the implementation of various government schemes were discussed and the District Commissioner emphasized on the importance of maintaining close coordination among departments. He also directed the Agriculture Department to prepare a work plan to increase the amount of paddy procured from farmers in the district. The District Commissioner also reviewed the progress of several flagship schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

The meeting was also attended by Kamrup District Development Commissioner Susant Kumar Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of Kamrup Zila Parishad Siddharth Goswami, and Additional District Commissioners Pranab Dutta Goswami, Pranjit Deb, Sujata Gogoi, and Moonmi Kalita among others.

