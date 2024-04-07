All Bodo Students’ Union, Bodo Sahitya Sabha and Dularai Boro Harimu Afad celebrate GI tag of 13 Bodo traditional items

KOKRAJHAR: All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) on Saturday evening celebrated the GI tag of 13 traditional musical instruments, traditional dresses and ethnic food items of the Bodos at Government HS & MP School field, Kokrajhar.

In his speech, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro said the 13 traditional and cultural articles of the Bodos have been certified under Section 16(2) of the Geographical Indication (GI) Registry, Government of India. The awarding of the prestigious GI tags to Bodo Jotha, Gongona, Gamsa, Sifung, Serja, Khardwi, Kham, Gongar Dunjia, Thorka, Keradapini, Jwmgra, Dokhona and Eri silk are fruits of the ceaseless efforts of the BTR government and give them, as well as all people of the world, much cause to celebrate the rich and beautiful Bodo culture. He said this has renewed their efforts to foster and promote peace, unity and harnmonious co-existence among all communities in the Bodoland Territorial Region and to preserve their culture and glorious heritage. He also said the GI tag of 13 traditional Bodo items got registered of GI tag under the strong initiatives of GI Tag Board headed by BTC EM Reo Reowa Narzihary and his members.

As part of the programme, rich floral tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was paid by Minister UG Brahma followed by homage to Bodofa by Prof, Adv. Ganesh Hingmire, Founder and Chairman and Prof. Rashmi Hingmire of Grade Mission Group of Consultancy (GMGC) Info World who are working as Patent Consultant of 13 traditional products of the Bodos.

In his speech as special guest, minister UB Brahma said the Board of GI Tag of the Bodos applied for registration of 21 traditional items and ethnic food items of the Bodos of which 13 items got GI tag. He said after getting GI Registration, the 13 traditional products of the Bodos would be the sole copyrights of registered items. He also said more items including traditional Aronai will get its registration very soon in the days to come. He also said there had been war of handloom and powerloom products of traditional dresses and the hand-woven products have been facing tough time due to increasing products of powerloom in neighbouring State of Assam. He further said after GI tag registration, the traditional dresses would not be produced by businessmen on commercial basis and said the handloom products must be enhanced. He further said the powerloom products had downgraded the value traditional garments.

In his speech as chief guest, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said Bodos had fear apprehension if their language, culture and traditions will assimilate to others and die down in course of time but the great revolution launched by Bodofa UN Brahma under the banner of ABSU saved the Bodos from losing its status and identity. He said Bodos were warrior and hard working in nature and they love their culture and tradition very much for which they are surviving with their identity and status. “Now, we have got stamp over our 13 traditional items for GI registration and now no one will be able to claim or misuse our traditional products,” he said adding that out of 21 traditional items and products, 13 have been registered under GI tag and 8 more ethnic products are likely to get GI registration as early as possible.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari said it was a proud moment that at least 13 traditional Bodo items have got GI registration which will show the use and products of certain communities of particular geographical area and to preserve it in their respective communities. He also said after GI tag registration no one will be able to copy the rights of products of communities registered under GI tag.

During the celebration, the ABSU, BSS and DBHA felicitated the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, Head of GI Tag Board and EM Reo Reowa Narzihary and Professors of GMGC Ganesh Hingmere and Rashmi Hingmere who played key role for GI tagging of 13 Bodo traditional items.

Also Read: Barpeta Lok Sabha seat candidate sings Bihu songs in Pathsala

Also Watch: