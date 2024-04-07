Barpeta Lok Sabha seat candidate sings Bihu songs in Pathsala

Assam News

As the candidates begin their campaigns for the forthcoming general elections, CPI (M) candidate for Barpeta seat, Manoranjan Talukdar, was seen singing Bihu songs in Pathsala during campaigning.
PATHSALA: As the candidates begin their campaigns for the forthcoming general elections, CPI (M) candidate for Barpeta seat, Manoranjan Talukdar, was seen singing Bihu songs in Pathsala during campaigning. Assam is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, as well as Rongali Bihu.

After the programme, Talukdar said, “There is no issue with Dulu Ahmed as he is an independent candidate. May Phani Bhushan Choudhury live for 100 years.” Choudhury is contesting election from Barpeta Lok Sabha seat from AGP.

