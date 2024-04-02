Assam: Bodoland University observes Chatra Divas on occasion of UN Brahma's birth anniversary

KOKRAJHAR: As per the directives of the Government of Assam, the ‘Chatra Divas’ was organized by the Bodoland University (BU) on Sunday with a day-long colourful programmes at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium Hall of the BU. Prof. B.L. Ahuja, VC of the BU attended as the chief guest in the programme.

On the occasion, a lecturer programme was organized on the theme, “Life and works of UN Brahma” where Prof. Indira Boro, Deptartment of Bodo, BU and Prof. Hilloljyoti Singha, Department of Zoology attended as resource persons. Further, literary programmes like spot essay writing competitions were also organized on the occasion.

During the celebration of Students’ Day, the Vice Chancellor of the BU- B.L. Ahuja said, “We should remember the ideology and vision of great leaders like UN Brahma who raised the issues of the downtrodden society, especially for the tribals and Bodo society to a great extent.” He also stated that everyone should work for the development of the region and bring the identity of the community to the national and international level in various disciplines.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Prahalad Basumatary, Director of the Students’ Welfare of BU and ended with vote of thanks from the general secretary, Bodoland University Students’ Union.

