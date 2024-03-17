Nagaon Anandaram Dhekial Pookan College awarded with best NCC college award in North-East India

NAGAON: The best NCC college award in North-East India was presented to Nagaon Anandaram Dhekial Pookan College on Thursday at a function held at Brahmaputra hall, Narengi Army Cantt, Guwahati.

ADP College was established in 1963 and since then it has been working with great enthusiam and dedication under the supervision of 8 Assam Bn NCC of Tezpur group. As a result of its persistent effort, ADP college has achieved the prestigious award.

The award, officially declared by the NCC Directorate of North Eastern Region on February 28, solidifies ADP College’s dedication and commitment to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) programme.

Dr Sadananda Payeng, principal received the award as a moment of pride and honour from the Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, Director General of NCC. Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh presented banners and trophies to the best NCC group, unit, college, and schools across the Northeast region.

The award presentation ceremony witnessed the presence of various army dignitaries like Additional Director General of NER, Major General Gagan Deep along with the Group Commanders of Northeast, Commanding Officers, ANOs, JCOs, NCOs, PIs, NCC Cadets of Army, Navy, Air Force wings of Northeast Region. The gathering celebrated the remarkable achievements of ADP College and its NCC company, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to the NCC fraternity. The NCC unit of ADP College has consistently endeavoured for the excellence under the dynamic leadership of Lt Jalin Chetia, ANO, Army wing and the supervision of 8 Assam BN NCC Army Wing under Tezpur Group of North-East Region. This recognition is a testament to their relentless efforts and unwavering dedication to the ideals of the NCC.

The ADP College community expressed profound gratitude and appreciation for this esteemed recognition. Dr Sadananda Payeng, principal of the college, in a press note remarked that ADP College remains committed to upholding the values of the NCC and contributing to the nation’s defence and development. In a personal message, Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu also congratulated the principal of the college for this prestigious achievement.

