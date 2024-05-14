All Bodo Students’ Union mourns demise of Padma Birubala Rabha

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has extended its heartfelt condolences and profound sadness on the passing of Padma Birubala Rabha, a fervent advocate against superstition and a dedicated social worker and prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul in the heavenly realm and expressed solidarity with the grieving family and loved ones.

The president and the general secretary of ABSU Dipen Boro and Khanindra Basumatary said Padma Shri Dr. Birubala Rabha had been battling cancer for a long period of time. She was very active, played a crucial role in raising awareness about superstitious beliefs and witch-hunting in India. He said by establishing a society named Mission Birubala, she raised awareness in the society regarding the killings perpetrators under the guise of witchcraft. Her advocacy was instrumental in the enactment of the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention, and Protection) Act, 2015, earning her the prestigious Padma Shri award from the Government of India in 2021. She actively supported and participated in numerous initiatives against superstition organized by the All Bodo Students Union, he said.

“In recognition of her unparalleled service to humanity, she was honoured with the Bodofa Upendra Nath Soldier of Humanity’ Award by the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Trust in 2015," he said adding that Padma Shri Dr. Birubala Rabha’s passing was a significant loss to society. All Bodo Students Union paid homage to her and expressed gratitude for her invaluable contributions. The union hopes that her legacy continues to inspire and remains as a beacon for future generations.

Also Read: Assam's Padma Shri, Anti-Witch Hunting Activist Birubala Rabha Passes Away

Also watch: