Assam: Environmentalist Soumyadeep Datta felicitated by Dhubri BN College

DHUBRI: Assam Gaurav Soumyadeep Datta was felicitated by Dhubri BN College for his incredible contribution in preserving and protection of nature and environment for over 40 years. Datta who was born in a reputed zamindar family of Dhubri had schooling here and at the budding age began adventurous journey of trekking hills and hillocks with his most cherished hobby of bird watching, and on the way first spotted Golden Langur when Chakrasila was in Dhubri district. This discovery proved to be a turning point of his life in 80s.

Thereafter, Datta formed “Nature’s Beckon”, a nature-based organisation and jumped in the movement to save Golden Langur and demanded the government to declare the Chakrasila Reserve Forest a wildlife sanctuary. Government later conceded to the demand and declared it a wildlife sanctuary in 1996.

Similarly, Chandardinga Save Movement was launched to save the hills from blasting for stones, but government bowed down before the intensive movement and stopped blasting. These two movements spearheaded by the organisation and led by Datta, were the first nature based movement and rest is history.

Dutta went to Dibrugarh and therein also took up issues of conservation of Joypur and Dihing-Patkai Rain Forest, and worked for the preservation of habitat of Hoolock Gibbon and still actively involved in preservation of nature.

Speaking on the mission for creating awareness on preservation of biodiversity among the students in Assam, Datta said, “Nature’s Beckon is launching biodiversity conservation movement from BN College as it is the need of the hour and this generation must shoulder the responsibility to save our rich biodiversity.”

Datta said that this biodiversity conservation campaign would end at Sadia on June 5, Environment Day wherein principles across Assam would be invited to join along with the students.

Dr. Joydeep Sil of Nature’s Beckon presented a audio-visual clippings on Chakrasila Wildlife Sanctuary which showed as how protecting only Golden Langur could save the biodiversity of entire sanctuary.

Earlier, welcome address was delivered by principal of the college, Dr. Dhruba Chakraborty. He also released a booklet, “Jaiba Baichitra Chetana aru Vidyarthi Jagaran Yatra written by Soumyadeep Datta celebrating Amritkal of Bharat, while the entire programme was anchored by Head of the Department, Assamese, Dr. Upendrajit Sarma. The programme was also graced by Principals of Chilarai College, Golokganj and P.B.College, Gauripur, Dr. Bharat Bhusan Mohanti and Dr. Kalyan Das respectively.

